News
From the ashes of electoral bonds, a new scheme is rising
Summary
- The finance ministry is holding internal consultations on the issue for the new scheme, which is expected to be finalized after the national elections in April-June period
New Delhi: A new scheme for funding of political parties is in the works, after the erstwhile electoral bonds scheme was struck down by the Supreme Court as being unconstitutional.
