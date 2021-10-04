Starting today (4 October), all British nationals arriving in India from the UK will have to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), as announced by the Union government on October 1.

“The Indian authorities are responsible for setting and enforcing the rules for entry into India. We are in close contact with them and will update FCDO Travel Advice on GOV UK with the latest information on any changes to the rules," a UK government spokesperson said, PTI reported.

The updated FCDO advisory states that all travellers irrespective of their vaccination status arriving in India must undertake a Covid-19 RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport and on day eight after arrival, at their own cost, and undergo mandatory quarantine at home or at the destination address for 10 days.

“All such passengers under isolation/quarantine shall be regularly monitored by State/District Health Authorities," the advisory noted.

The step came days after the United Kingdom announced new travel rules which state that Indian travellers, even those who have received both doses of the Covishield vaccine, will be considered unvaccinated.

Even though the new British rules state that AstraZeneca Covishield is among vaccines that qualify as approved, India is not yet on the list of 17 countries mentioned.

The UK government on Saturday updated its official advisory for its nationals travelling to India and said it was in “close contact" with Indian authorities on the issue.

The updated travel advisory by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) noted an additional COVID-19 test on day eight and a 10-day mandatory quarantine for all travellers going to India from Britain from Monday.

