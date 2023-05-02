From 'toppling' Maharashtra govt to serving as Defence Minister - A look at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's political career3 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 04:33 PM IST
Sharad Pawar stunned party members on Tuesday after announcing plans to step down as Nationalist Congress Party president. The revelation was met with protests by party workers while several top leaders broke down and beseeched him to withdraw his decision. The octogenarian will be taking a step back after a 63-year-long career serving Maharashtra and India in various capacities.
