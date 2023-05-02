Sharad Pawar stunned party members on Tuesday after announcing plans to step down as Nationalist Congress Party president. The revelation was met with protests by party workers while several top leaders broke down and beseeched him to withdraw his decision. The octogenarian will be taking a step back after a 63-year-long career serving Maharashtra and India in various capacities.

“I have three years left of Rajya Sabha membership in Parliament, during which I will focus on issues related to Maharashtra and India, with a caveat of not taking any responsibility. After a long period of public life from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party," he said.

Meanwhile Ajit Pawar revealed that the decision was set to come a day earlier but was put off due to a Maha Vikas Aghadi rally.

Over the past six decades, Sharad Pawar has served as a multi-term Chief Minister and been part of the Central government as Union Minister for Defence, Agriculture and more. He founded the NCP in 1999 after breaking away from the Congress and currently leads the party's delegation in the Rajya Sabha. He is also the chairperson of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra.

Pawar began his political journey as a student in 1956, calling for a protest march on Goan Independence in Maharashtra’s Pravaranagar region. He joined the Youth Congress two years later, eventually becoming its president for the Pune district in 1962. Over the next few years, Pawar would go on to hold several key positions within the Maharashtra Youth Congress.

Regarded as a protégé of Yashwantrao Chavan - the last CM of Bombay state - Pawar's first stint as a lawmaker came in 1967. He won the Assembly elections from Maharashtra’s Baramati constituency at the age of 27, focusing on rural politics, addressing drought issues and more.

As the Congress ran into difficulties following the expulsion of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Pawar had become part of her Indian National Congress (Requisitionists) faction. He served as the Maharashtra Home Minister in Shankarrao Chavan's government during the emergency period and later sided with the Congress (U) faction after the party split yet again.

Pawar served as the Minister of Industry and Labour in the Vasantdada Patil government. While both factions of Congress contested separately they had allied into a coalition government against the Janata Party. In 1978 he led a rebel group and successfully toppled the Vasantdada Patil government - becoming the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“…suddenly, when the monsoon session of the assembly was underway, Pawar went to the governor and submitted a letter regarding his 38 MLAs forming a new group. He also submitted a letter regarding support of other parties and another letter regarding his election as the legislature party leader. The governor then invited Pawar to take over as the chief minister. Pawar took the oath of office even as the assembly session was underway," then MLA Krishnarao Bhegde was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Progressive Democratic Front (PDF) government was however ousted after Gandhi's returned to power in 1980. Pawar became the president of Congress (I) in 1983 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Baramati the next year. However, after winning from the Baramati assembly constituency in 1985, he decided to focus on Maharashtra politics.