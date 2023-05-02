“…suddenly, when the monsoon session of the assembly was underway, Pawar went to the governor and submitted a letter regarding his 38 MLAs forming a new group. He also submitted a letter regarding support of other parties and another letter regarding his election as the legislature party leader. The governor then invited Pawar to take over as the chief minister. Pawar took the oath of office even as the assembly session was underway," then MLA Krishnarao Bhegde was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}