From TS to TG in Telangana, Centre approves new prefix for vehicle number plates

The central government has approved the ‘TG’ prefix, replacing ‘TS’ for vehicle registration number plates in Telangana . The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a gazette notification on Tuesday.

The new prefix on registration plates will be effective immediately, said Telangana Special Representative in New Delhi Mallu Ravi’s office.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (6) of section 41 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 (59 of 1988), the Central Government hereby makes the following further amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the erstwhile Ministry of Surface Transport number SO 444(E), dated June 12, 1989…," the notification read.

"…with effect from the date of publication of this notification in the Official Gazette, namely, in the said notification, in the TABLE, for serial number 29A and the entries relating thereto, the following entries shall be substituted, namely, “29A. Telangana TG," it said as quoted by ANI.

“The Government of India approves TS to TG on vehicle registration plates. the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a gazette notification effective immediately, that is, March 12, 2024. This change aims to enhance regulatory clarity and effectiveness," the statement added.

The change will be applied to new vehicles and the vehicles with TS number plates will continue. The new vehicles coming on the roads will be sporting registered number plates with the ‘TG’ prefix in the state, Telangana Today had reported.

However, reports were doing rounds earlier that there was a possibility that even old vehicle owners need to make changes on the number plates and switch to the new rule once applicable.

