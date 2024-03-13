From TS to TG in Telangana, Centre approves new prefix for vehicle number plates
Central government approves 'TG' prefix for vehicle registration plates in Telangana, replacing 'TS'. Change effective immediately. New vehicles to have 'TG' prefix, existing 'TS' plates to continue.
The central government has approved the ‘TG’ prefix, replacing ‘TS’ for vehicle registration number plates in Telangana. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways issued a gazette notification on Tuesday.
