From Udhayanidhi Stalin to Azam Khan: Politicians who sparked outrage with 'derogatory' remarks about women

DMK leader and Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin sparked a controversy over his alleged double meaning mark involving actor Trisha. He was arrested and released after a case was filed against him. Although the son of the former Tamil Nadu CM has denied the allegations against his ‘double meaning’ remark, the controversy continues to hit headlines.

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However, it isn't the first time for a political leader in the country to come under the scanner over remarks involving women, often dubbed ‘sexist’ as well. From Pappu Yadav to Azam Khan, check the list:

Mulayam Singh Yadav In 2014, Mulayam Singh Yadav was caught in the middle of nationwide outrage. Addressing a public rally, he questioned the death penalty for rape convicts.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Udhayanidhi Stalin say that sparked controversy regarding women? ⌵ Udhayanidhi Stalin reportedly made a sexist remark during a rally, referencing actress Trisha Krishnan while discussing the Cauvery water issue, which led to accusations of misogyny and a police complaint against him. 2 Why did Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks about Trisha Krishnan lead to his arrest? ⌵ His comments were interpreted as derogatory and misogynistic, prompting various parties, including the women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, to file a complaint, resulting in his arrest and subsequent release. 3 How did political leaders react to Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on women? ⌵ Political leaders across the spectrum condemned his remarks, labeling them as crass and derogatory, demanding apologies, and calling for accountability from political figures regarding respectful discourse on women. 4 Should politicians be held accountable for derogatory remarks about women? ⌵ Yes, there is a growing demand for politicians to be held accountable for sexist remarks, as such comments undermine women's dignity and perpetuate misogyny in public discourse. 5 What was the response from women's organizations to the derogatory remarks made by Udhayanidhi Stalin and others? ⌵ Women's organizations strongly criticized the remarks as sexist and harmful, calling for action against politicians who make derogatory comments about women, highlighting the need for respectful public discourse.

Referring to those accused of sexual assault, he said that "boys make mistakes" and argued that they should not be sentenced to death for such "mistakes." The remarks were widely condemned by political leaders, women's rights activists and civil society groups for undermining the seriousness of sexual violence in the country.

Azam Khan During the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign, Azam Khan landed in a controversy after making an offensive, personal remark about his rival candidate Jaya Prada.

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In a public speech, he made a sexually suggestive comment referring to her. His remark drew sharp criticism from political parties. The Election Commission of India termed the remarks a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. He was temporarily banned from campaigning for 72 hours.

Digvijaya Singh In 2013, Digvijaya Singh faced backlash after objectifying Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan at a public event.

Later, Singh asserted that the phrase was in praise, many viewed it as derogatory and sexist. Many also alleged that it reduced women in politics to their appearance rather than her capabilities. The remarks were stronly criticised by women's organisations and opposition parties.

Pappu Yadav In April 2026, Pappu Yadav came under fire after claiming that many women advance in politics through sexual favours.

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The remarks sparked widespread outrage, accusing him of making a derogatory statement that demeaned women in society.

The Bihar State Women's Commission took suo motu cognisance and issued him a notice in the matter. Later, Yadav apologised while still insisting that his comments aimed to reflect the exploitation of women in politics.

Also Read | Pappu Yadav stirs row with disparaging remarks against women in politics

Udhayanidhi Stalin On Monday, Udhayanidhi Stalin created a storm on the internet with his remarks targetting actress Trisha Krishnan who is rumoured to be romantically involved with CM Vijay.

At a rally during the Cauvery protest, junior Stalin was interrupted by “Trisha, Trisha” chants. He responded with an alleged sexist remark while referring to Cauvery water issue.

His comments drew condemnation from several women, including those from the film industry, opposition parties and accused him of misogyny. The women's wing of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) lodged a police complaint against the DMK leader, following which he was arrested and later released. However, he maintained that there was no ‘double meaning’ in his statement.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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