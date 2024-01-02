From UK to Peru, every nation wants to sign FTA with India to gain access to growing market, says report
India's rapidly growing market and economy have made it a lucrative option for developed as well as developing countries for free-trade agreements (FTAs), and countries such as Oman, Peru, Europe, and the UK are keen on signing the pact, according to a report by economic think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).