Popular Tamil actor 'Daniel' Balaji passed away on Saturday after suffering a heart attack. The 48-year-old was well known for his villainous roles and on-screen aggression and acted in several films and TV shows over the past 30 years.

“Daniel's sudden passing away is shocking. The agony of death at a young age is distressing," said actor-politician Kamal Haasan. He also extended his condolences to the bereaved family and friends.

"Shocking to hear that Daniel Balaji is no more! A great actor gone too soon! My heart goes out to his family and friends," added a social media post by fellow actor Keerthy Suresh.

Here are 5 lesser known facts about late Tamil actor: He began his career as a unit production manager in Kamal Haasan's incomplete 'Marudhunayagam'.

He secured the moniker Daniel after making his first appearance in a popular Tamil television serial called ‘Chithi’. His character was called ‘Daniel’ — which eventually became the prefix for his real name Balaji.

His first Tamil film was 'April Maadhathil', followed by a role in 'Kaadhal Kondein'. He also acted in Malayalam and Kannada films. Daniel was praised for his performances in films like 'Vettaiyadu Vilayadu', 'Vada Chennai', and 'Polladhavan'. He played a villain in the Telugu film 'Chirutha'.

While he worked his way up the ladder (starting as an unit production manager), Balaji had familial ties to the industry. His uncle is Kannada director Siddalingaiah — known for making films with Rajkumar such as Bangaarada Manushya and Nyayave Devaru. Siddhalingaiah is the father of Tamil actor Murali, making actor Atharvaa Murali of Paradesi fame Balaji’s nephew.

Balaji had reportedly pledged his eyes after death. News of a successful donation was shared on Saturday afternoon by a trade analyst. The post also prompted a fresh outpouring of support for the late actor with fans dubbing him an ‘inspiration’.

(With inputs from agencies)

