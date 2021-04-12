From watchman to IIM professor: The remarkable journey of Ranjith Ramachandran

Ramachandran was working as a night watchman at a BSNL telephone exchange at Panathur in Kasaragod, while he pursued his Economics degree from Pious Xth College in the district. "I attended college during day time and worked at the telephone exchange at night," he posted. Graduating with honours, he got into IIT, Madras, where he found it difficult to study as he knew only Malayalam. Despondent, he decided to quit the PhD programme, but was persuaded by his guide Dr Subhash not to do so. "I decided to fight and realise my dream," he wrote.

