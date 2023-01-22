From wedding plans to food choices, Rahul Gandhi reveals it all during Bharat Jodo Yatra: Watch2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi, readers might be surprised to discover, holds a black belt in the Japanese martial arts form Aikido, received his first paycheck from a corporate job at age 25 and has a dislike for peas and jackfruit.
As the Bharat Jodo Yatra continues, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has now walked more than 3,000 kilometres from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Jammu in northern India. But as political debates over the march continue to rage, the Wayanad MP recently gave people a glimpse into his personal life.
