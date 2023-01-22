""I would transform the education system. I would help people doing production...who might have small businesses...who might be struggling. And I would help them scale those businesses and make them big. I think what India needs is lots of small businesses transforming into larger ones because the real problem we are facing is unemployment. With the type of concentration of wealth that we have, you're not going to solve that problem. The third thing I would do is...I would protect the people who are having a rough time: farmers, labourers, youngsters who are unemployed. I'd make sure that they feel they have protection in this country," Gandhi explained, fielding a question about his focus points if he became the Prime Minister of India.