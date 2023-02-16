From world's 2nd slowest driving place to 5th largest CO2 emitter, report reveals Bengaluru traffic woes
Bengaluru was regarded as the world's second slowest pace to drive through in 2022 in the 12th report of TomTom. The report also stated that the metro city was the fifth CO2 emission per driven mile during rush hours
Traffic woes in the Silicon valley of India is not hidden from anyone. Bengaluru's notorious traffic has made it the second slowest place to drive through in the world in 2022, according to a latest report by specialist in geolocation technologies, TomTom.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×