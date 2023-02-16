As per the report, it would take any one on an average of half an hour to cover 10 km. To be accurate, the report stated that travellers were able to cover 10 km of distance in Bengaluru in an average time of 29 minutes 9 seconds. However, travelling is painfully slower than Bengaluru in New York where it took 36 minutes and 20 seconds to travel 10 km in the centre of the city in 2022. The list also includes cities like Ireland's capital Dublin, Japan's Sapporo and Italy's Milan.