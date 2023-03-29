The Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, according to the Election Commission, are scheduled for May 10, with vote counting taking place on May 13. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated on March 29 that money power, in addition to urban and youth apathy, is a significant issue in the electoral arena. Let’s take a look at some of the key candidates of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023.

HD Kumaraswamy

Kumaraswamy, the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is a former chief minister of Karnataka and a leader of the Janata Dal (Secular) party. In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, JD(S) formed an alliance with the Indian National Congress (INC) and Kumaraswamy became the chief minister. However, he resigned after 14 months following a revolt by his own party MLAs.

BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa is a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was the chief minister of Karnataka from 2019 until his resignation in July 2021. He was instrumental in leading the BJP to a victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections in Karnataka, where the party won 25 out of 28 seats.

Basavaraj Bommai

Bommai is the current chief minister of Karnataka and a member of the BJP. He took over as CM in July 2021 after Yediyurappa resigned. Bommai is considered a close confidant of Yediyurappa and was handpicked by him to be his successor.

Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah is a senior leader of the Congress and a former chief minister of Karnataka. He was the CM from 2013 to 2018, but his party lost power to the BJP in the 2018 Assembly Elections. Siddaramaiah is known for his social welfare schemes such as Anna Bhagya, Ksheera Bhagya, and Indira Canteen.

DK Shivakumar

Shivakumar is a senior leader of the Congress and the current president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. He is known to be a strong organiser and has played a crucial role in the party's electoral success in the past.

Prajwal Revanna

Revanna is a young leader of the JD(S) and HD Deve Gowda’s grandson. He won the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Hassan constituency and is seen as a rising star in the JD(S).

C T Ravi

Ravi is a senior leader of the BJP and a former Minister in the Karnataka government. He is known for his aggressive style of politics and has a strong support base in the coastal districts of Karnataka.