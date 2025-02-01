From yoga to Indian food flavours: Shubhanshu Shukla’s Axiom Mission 4 to bring a taste of India to the ISS

Indian astronaut Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla, designated as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station (ISS), is looking forward to an exciting experience in space. Along with sharing his journey with "Bharatvaasis," Shukla plans to demonstrate yoga poses aboard the ISS.

In an online press conference, Shubhanshu Shukla expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am really excited to go into microgravity." When asked about performing yoga in space, a practice famously introduced by Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma in 1984, Shukla responded, "Yes, now that you have said so, I would probably demonstrate a few poses of yoga while we are up on the station."

He added that practicing yoga in space could offer valuable insights into the physical and mental effects of microgravity on astronauts. "I planned to do some yoga poses aboard the ISS," he stated, further underlining his commitment to exploring the potential benefits of yoga for astronauts.

As the astronaut-designate for India's Gaganyaan mission, Shukla is set to make history, combining space exploration with the practice of yoga during his upcoming mission.

Indian Air Force officer Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla has been selected as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS), scheduled for Spring 2025. The mission is a significant milestone for India as Shukla becomes the second Indian astronaut to travel to space since Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

Also, Shukla shared his personal plans for the mission, including capturing his experiences and sharing them with "Bharatvaasis" (people of India). He said, "I want them to share this thrilling experience through my eyes, for I truly believe that, even as an individual traveling to space, this is the journey of 1.4 billion people."

Plans to share India's rich culture Shukla also plans to honor India’s rich cultural diversity during the mission. He shared his intention to carry items from different regions of India aboard the ISS to represent the country’s unique heritage. "ISRO consulted a university where students were asked to come up with these ideas from each and every region," Shukla explained. "I will carry with me a lot of items representing the regions in particular and India in general."

His mission aboard Axiom Mission 4 will last up to 14 days, and he hopes to serve Indian food to his fellow astronauts during their stay on the space station.

Looking Ahead: Gaganyaan Mission Shukla’s selection as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4 is not his first space-related milestone. He is also the astronaut-designate for India’s Gaganyaan mission, which is slated to launch in 2025. The Gaganyaan mission will mark India’s first human spaceflight, and Shukla’s experience on Axiom Mission 4 will be instrumental in preparing for the historic mission.

"Shubhanshu Shukla's involvement in Axiom Mission 4 represents a major step in India’s space exploration journey," said ISRO officials, highlighting the synergy between Shukla’s role in both missions.

Parents of Shubhanshu Shukla overjoyed by his selection The parents of Wing Commander Shubhanshu Shukla have expressed overwhelming pride and joy at their son’s achievement. Scheduled for this year, the mission marks a significant milestone in Shukla’s career and India’s growing involvement in space exploration.

Emotional reaction from Shukla’s mother In an interaction with ANI, Shubhanshu Shukla’s mother, Asha Shukla, struggled to express her emotions upon hearing the news of her son’s selection. "We cannot express our feelings in words. Our joy is unlimited; we cannot put it into words. At times, we get emotional and tears well up… We pray to God that his missions continue to succeed," she said, visibly moved by the achievement.

Asha also acknowledged the support of her daughter-in-law, attributing a part of Shubhanshu's success to her constant support. "She has also played a role. Though we live far away, she has always been there for him. It is a combination of my son's hard work and her support. Dedication and perseverance have led him to this achievement today," Asha added.

Reflecting on the early days, Asha recalled the initial worries when Shubhanshu first began his studies, but now, she believes, "everything is in God's hands, and whatever He wills, happens."

Proud words from Shubhanshu’s father Shubhanshu’s father, Dayal Shukla, echoed his wife’s sentiments, sharing his pride in his son's accomplishments. "We feel really good and proud," he said. "We never thought we would get such immense happiness, but due to his hard work, our son reached this stage and due to the blessings of God, he moves ahead always."

Dayal further explained that Shubhanshu’s remarkable achievements, including his selection as an astronaut, were a testament to his dedication and perseverance. "He ranked well in the Air Force, due to which he was selected as an astronaut and then further selected among the four astronauts for this private mission," he explained.

Shukla’s stellar career and upcoming mission Shubhanshu Shukla, who has been serving as an IAF officer since June 2006, is set to make history as India's second astronaut to travel to space since 1984. As a seasoned combat leader and test pilot, Shukla has amassed an impressive 2,000 flight hours across various aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.

Shukla will serve as the pilot for Axiom Mission 4, which will be commanded by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. Whitson, now Axiom Space's Director of Human Spaceflight, will lead a team that includes two mission specialists—ESA astronaut Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland and Tibor Kapu from Hungary. The Ax-4 mission represents a significant step in Shukla’s career, following his intensive spaceflight training and rising stature within the space community.

Training for Gaganyaan: India’s Human Spaceflight Mission Shukla's journey into space began in earnest in 2019 when he received a call from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), signaling the start of his training at the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center in Star City, Moscow. Over the course of a year, Shukla underwent rigorous training, preparing him for one of the most prestigious roles in India’s space history.

On February 27, 2024, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Shukla was one of the astronauts chosen for India’s first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan. Scheduled for launch in 2025, Gaganyaan will demonstrate India’s human spaceflight capability by sending a crew of three astronauts to a 400 km orbit for a three-day mission, returning them safely to Earth by landing in Indian waters.

