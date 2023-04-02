From Zendaya, Gigi rocking sarees to Sunil Chettri in dapper sherwani - Highlights from NMACC's Day 2 'pink carpet'

17 Photos . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Share Via

Numerous Bollywood and Hollywood stars made their ... moreNumerous Bollywood and Hollywood stars made their presence felt on day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration.