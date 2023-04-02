From Zendaya, Gigi rocking sarees to Sunil Chettri in dapper sherwani - Highlights from NMACC's Day 2 'pink carpet'

17 Photos . Updated: 02 Apr 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Numerous Bollywood and Hollywood stars made their presence felt on day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre inauguration.

1/17Situated within Jio World Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex, NMACC was inaugurated on March 31, while the fashion showcase was launched on April 1.

2/17Several national and international personalities made their presence felt on Day 2 of the inaugural function of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

3/17A visibly pregnant Shloka Ambani was accompanied by father-in-law Mukesh Ambani and husband Akash Ambani

4/17American model Gigi Hadid wore a gold jeweled blouse and a white Chikankari saree on Day 2 of the NMACC gala. Hadid thanked Rahul Mishra and Indian artisans for designing the outfit that she wore.

5/17US actress and singer Zendaya wore a midnight blue saree with shimmering stars and floral patterns.

6/17Anant Ambani attended the NMAC gala along with his future wife Radhika Merchant.

7/17Several Hollywood celebrities graced the event, including Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz, who wore a pink gown with feather trim and a matching cape.

8/17Other prominent Hollywood names included Spiderman co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya along with supermodel Gigi Hadid, singer Anoushka Shankar and stylist Law Roach.

9/17Spiderman co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland posed alongside Nita Ambani and Bollywood veterans Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

10/17Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor rocked the red carpet with both the stars dressed in all-black clothing.

11/17Another Bollywood couple who attended the event was Farzi star Shahid Kapoor along with his wife Mira Rajput. While Mira wore an embroidered skirt and blouse set, Shahid complemented her with a white printed blazer.

12/17Priyanka Chopra along with her husband Nick Jonas dazzled the red carpet with their stellar sartorial choices. While Priyanka was wearing a reimagined silk saree gown, Nick a black blazer, shirt and pants set.

13/17Veteran actor Salman Khan joined the second day of NMACC dressed in an Olive green blazer and pants along with a black shirt.

14/17Shraddha Kapoor stole everyone's heart dressed in a signature black with a pre-draped silhouette.

15/17Gauri Khan posed with her children Aryan and Suhana on second day of NMACC

16/17Bollywood actress Rekha poses for pictures on Day 2 of NMACC dressed in a mint green and turquoise-coloured Kanjeevaram silk saree.