Fromer J-K Minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali meets Amit Shah; likely to join BJP

Choudhary Zulfikar Ali said they had a detailed discussion over the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K

Livemint
Published17 Aug 2024, 10:30 PM IST
J&K Ex-Minister Zulfikar Ali Talks Elections with Home Minister Amit Shah
J&K Ex-Minister Zulfikar Ali Talks Elections with Home Minister Amit Shah

Fromer Jammu and Kashmir Minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali on Saturday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Ali said they had a detailed discussion over the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K.

“Today I met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding several issues in our area. We had a detailed discussion over the elections (upcoming Assembly elections in J&K) also,” he said.

Ali also said that he will talk about joining the BJP tomorrow.

Also Read | Timeline of events leading up to J-K assembly election announcement

Check what Choudhary Zulfikar Ali said:

Election Commission announces poll dates

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections will be held three phases – on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared for both the assembly elections on October 4, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Friday.

There are 90 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, of which 74 are General, nine are ST, and seven are SC.

Also Read | At 86, Farooq Abdullah in the spotlight as son Omar may opt out of J-K polls

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 87.09 lakh total electors, of which 44.46 lakh are male, 42.62 female, 169 are Transgender, 82,590 PwDs, 73943 very senior citizens, 2660 centenarians, 76092 service electors, and 3.71 lakh are first-time voters.

In December last year, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to conclude the election process in Jammu and Kashmir by September 30, 2024.

Also Read | Congress names Tariq Hameed Karra as J-K chief ahead of assembly elections

Jammu and Kashmir will witness elections after a gap of ten years, as the last assembly elections were held in 2014. The PDP-BJP coalition government fell in June 2018 when the latter withdrew support to the then-Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 10:30 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaFromer J-K Minister Choudhary Zulfikar Ali meets Amit Shah; likely to join BJP

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue