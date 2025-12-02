'Frustrated, desperate': Kangana Ranaut slams Oppn after repeated disruptions on day 1 of Winter Session of Parliament

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has criticised the Opposition, accusing them of deliberate obstruction and growing desperation following consecutive electoral setbacks, as the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament on Monday witnessed repeated disruptions

"The more they (the Opposition) lose, the more frustrated they become. The Congress and the rest of the parties have reached a point of desperation," she said, adding that important business scheduled for the day could not be taken up due to disruptions," the BJP MP said, speaking to reporters outside Parliament on Monday.

"All the important topics scheduled for today could not be covered. The Parliament could not run. It was adjourned for two hours," she added.

Ranaut added that such conduct was damaging the Opposition's credibility in front of the public.

"The entire nation is watching, and they (the Opposition) are lowering themselves in the eyes of the people and losing election after election," she said.

The first day of the winter session of Parliament saw repeated sloganeering, with the ruling party alleging that the Opposition MPs were not allowing the house to function. Between 11 AM to 2 PM, the house saw three adjournments, and legislative business of just around 50 minutes took place.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, on the floor of the House for consideration and passage.

"The Central government amended the Central Goods and Services Act of 2017, particularly section 121 to 134 of the finance Act 2025. This was passed by Parliament and enacted in 2024. These changes also came into effect on October 2025 after more than half of the states updated their GST. But unfortunately Manipur GST could not happen in time as the state assembly was in a suspended mode," the Union Finance Minister said on the floor amid repeated sloganeering.

Even after repeated requests, the sloganeering continued, prompting the chair to adjourn the house.

Earlier, multiple Opposition leaders raised the slogan of "vote chor, gaddi chod" in the House, while also demanding a discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across the country. The same slogans continued throughout the day.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Health Security se National Security Cess Bill, 2025 and the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025. The bill was introduced in the House via a voice vote.