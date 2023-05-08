FSDC meeting: FM Sitharaman to review economic situation today | Key agenda to be discussed2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:49 AM IST
The FSDC meeting will also review activities undertaken by the FSDC sub-committee chaired by the RBI governor and the action taken by members on the past decisions of FSDC.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will review the state of the economy amid global and domestic challenges at a meeting of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on Monday. Sources said that the 27th meeting of the high-level panel to be held here will be attended by all financial sector regulators including RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.
