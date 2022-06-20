FSNL divestment: Govt receives multiple EOIs for strategic sale of MSTC subsidiary2 min read . Updated: 20 Jun 2022, 11:57 AM IST
- The govt had extended the last date for submission of bids for strategic disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL)
The government has received multiple Expressions of interest (EOIs) received for Strategic Disinvestment of Ferro Scrap Nigam Ltd (FSNL)- a wholly owned subsidiary of MSTC Ltd, under the ministry of steel, announced Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in a tweet on Monday.