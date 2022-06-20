The company is a pioneer in metal scrap recovery and slag handling in India. It has nine steel plants in India, and specialises in the recovery and processing of scrap from slag and refuse generated during iron and steel making across different steel plants. It offers services for dig and haul of blast furnaces and steel melting shop slag at slag yards, processing of iron and steel skulls, mill rejects and maintenance scrap.

