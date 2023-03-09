FSSAI asks for quality, safety checks on health supplements1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 11:38 PM IST
The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) also directed all food commissioners to submit their action taken reports by March-end.
New Delhi: The food regulator has told food commissioners of all states and UTs to carry out a special drive to check nutraceuticals and health supplements for quality and safety throughout their manufacturing and sale process.
