New Delhi: The food regulator has told food commissioners of all states and UTs to carry out a special drive to check nutraceuticals and health supplements for quality and safety throughout their manufacturing and sale process.

The Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) also directed all food commissioners to submit their action taken reports by March-end.

India’s apex food regulator has received complaints about a large number of health supplements being sold in the markets not being compliant with the provisions of Food Safety and Standards (health supplements, nutraceuticals, food for special dietary use, food for special medical purpose, prebiotic and probiotic food) Regulations 2022.

The Indian dietary supplements market is expected to grow to ₹84,790 crore by 2027 from ₹37,630 crore in 2021, according to market research firm IMARC Group.

In the letter, Inoshi Sharma, executive director, regulatory compliance at FSSAI said that these supplements are being marketed with false, misleading and exaggerated health labels claims.

Queries sent to the FSSAI spokesperson remained unanswered.

Food or health supplements are regulated under Nutra regulations, with separate specifications for sportspersons. Unsafe food supplements are completely unfit for consumption. Health experts say dietary supplements are in very high demand over the last few decades all over the world, including India.

In competitive sports, muscle-building and proper toning of the body attract many users, mostly young men, are towards protein and other food supplements. However, in the name of “dietary supplements", many of these products adversely impacting kidneys, liver, and other organs and functions.