New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday said it was committed to ensuring science-based standards for food products while cracking down on all businesses making false and misleading claims.

The regulator’s statement follows a controversy involving packaged food maker, Mondelez India, which sells Bournvita in India, and Revant Himatsingka, a social media influencer, over a video questioning the health benefits of the powdered drink with high sugar content.

After Mondelez refuted the allegations and served a legal notice to Himatsingka, he has taken down the video.

“FSSAI has taken note of various media reports including on social media on health claims made by food business operators in the country. In this regard, it is reiterated that the mandate of FSSAI is to lay down science based standards for food products and enforce the same." The statement didn’t specifically mention the row over Bournvita.

The Mondelez episode has put the spotlight back on health claims by packaged food makers, a regulator’s role in monitoring these claims and whether posts by social media influencers should be vetted by a relevant authority.

“As a responsible company, we are full compliant with all FSSAI regulations," said a Mondelez India spokesperson.

To monitor ads, FSSAI has set up a dedicated committee, which periodically scrutinizes ads and claims made by food businesses across platforms including social media and e-commerce.

“The panel members monitor advertisements and claims regularly of different food products in the Indian market. In case of any default noticed actions including issuance of improvement notices under Section-32 of FSS Act, 2006 are initiated against the company," it said.

In fact, the monitoring committee has reported 138 cases in the last six months, including many against leading brands for non-compliance of existing rules and misleading claims.

“FSSAI actively discharges its statutory role for the sake of consumers by acting against food business operators reported to be involved in making any false or misleading claims on products to protect the interests of the consumers while ensuring fair trade practices and growth of the food industry in India. Any claims on nutrient functions made on food products are required to be based on relevant scientific evidences," it added.

“The claims made by a FBO in relationship to health should strictly be in accordance with the conditions laid down in the regulation. Where a claimed health benefit is attributed directly to the product, it shall be based on statistically significant results from well-designed human intervention studies, conducted by or under guidance of established research institutions, in line with the principles of GCP (Good Clinical Practices) and peer reviewed or published in a peer reviewed reputed scientific journal," it said.