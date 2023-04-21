‘Committed to rein in false claims by food cos’1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:12 PM IST
The regulator’s statement follows a controversy involving packaged food maker, Mondelez India, which sells Bournvita in India, and Revant Himatsingka, a social media influencer, over a video questioning the health benefits of the powdered drink with high sugar content.
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday said it was committed to ensuring science-based standards for food products while cracking down on all businesses making false and misleading claims.
