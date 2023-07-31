FSSAI cracks down on use of chemicals, pesticides in vegetables1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 10:36 PM IST
FSSAI has directed all states and union territories to intensify surveillance of fresh produce due to mounting concerns over high concentrations of harmful pesticides and chemicals in vegetables and fruit sold in markets.
NEW DELHI : The Food Safety Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed all states and union territories to intensify surveillance of fresh produce due to mounting concerns over high concentrations of harmful pesticides and chemicals in vegetables and fruit sold in markets.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×