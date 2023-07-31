FSSAI cracks down on use of chemicals, pesticides in vegetables

According to FSSAI, pesticide is important for protecting crops and sustaining production and manage pests and disease during cultivation and post-harvest practices of food commodities, but not beyond permissible quantities. In 2017-18, the government collected more than 23,000 food samples of fruit, vegetables, spices, pulses, fish, milk and eggs. Nearly 2.2% of the samples were detected with the maximum permitted residue levels of pesticides while 14% were detected with the non-approved pesticides. Queries sent to the health ministry remained unanswered.

