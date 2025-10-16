FSSAI directs states to prioritise consumer grievances and conduct reviews — here's why

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has instructed state authorities to prioritise consumer grievances and conduct fortnightly reviews to ensure timely resolution.

The directive was issued by FSSAI Chief Executive Officer Rajit Punhani on Tuesday as the regulator steps up efforts to strengthen enforcement and public trust in food safety standards, PTI reported.

“Addressing consumer complaints related to food safety with high priority will be a crucial step in boosting consumer confidence and public awareness,” Punhani said, ordering states to monitor complaint resolution every two weeks.

Daily reporting on enforcement actions An official statement said that to enhance accountability within the food safety network, the FSSAI chief has also mandated that all states submit daily reports detailing their enforcement activities and the specific actions taken against food businesses that are non-compliant with food safety regulations.

In a separate move to improve the reliability and uniformity of food sample testing across the nation, Punhani instructed states to ensure the efficient use of high-end laboratory equipment. Furthermore, states must work towards obtaining accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) for their testing facilities.

Other areas of focus Over 70 officials, including state commissioners, FSSAI representatives, and members from the food industry and research bodies, attended the meeting, which also addressed the need to streamline licensing and registration processes.

Participants stressed the importance of data-driven decision-making and establishing centralised surveillance mechanisms, calling for coordinated efforts between FSSAI and state authorities to generate credible, national-level food safety insights.

This increased scrutiny follows reports of adulterated products being sold in markets ahead of the festive season. In one such instance, officials from the Food and Supply Department seized 26 samples of paneer and khoya during surprise inspections targeting adulteration in sweets and dairy items, reported The Indian Express. Multiple challans were also issued to food business operators for violating food safety norms.