FSSAI: Any change in labelling rules to be implemented from 1 July every year

New Delhi: In a move to promote ease of doing business and also help consumers make informed choices, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has fixed the date of enforcement of labelling amendments specified under the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, as 1 July every year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes as a significant step to address the challenges faced by the food business operators (FBOs) and provide them with a predictable and efficient framework for compliance with food labelling regulations.

For consumers, the initiative ensures greater transparency in food labelling, enabling informed decision-making and boosting confidence in the safety and quality of food products. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The date of enforcement has been decided as 1st July every year, subject to minimum of 180 days from the date of notification for the amendments related to FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations and also for any change in labelling specified in other FSS regulations," according to an FSSAI statement.

It said that the challenges faced by FBOs are primarily related to the implementation of the regulations, required operational changes, and associated costs.

The use of pre-printed packaging materials has posed a significant obstacle to ensuring compliance with these amendments.

“Recognizing these issues, FSSAI’s new measure offers a practical solution by aligning the enforcement of labelling amendments with the start of the calendar year," the statement added.

Also, this move allows FBOs to utilize pre-printed packaging materials over a longer duration, reducing waste and fostering operational efficiency. This approach supports environmental sustainability by minimizing the carbon footprint associated with frequent packaging changes.

This consumer-centric measure strengthens trust in the food industry and aligns with FSSAI’s commitment to safeguarding public health. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}