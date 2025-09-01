India set to stamp bold health warnings on food packs to curb lifestyle diseases
In a bid to help consumers make healthier food choices, India's food safety regulator plans to introduce a front-of-pack labelling system to flag high salt, sugar, and fat levels. This initiative aims to combat rising lifestyle diseases in India.
New Delhi: Confronting India’s fast-rising epidemic of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart ailments, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is preparing to mandate bold front-of-pack warning labels (FOPL) on packaged foods, flagging high salt, sugar and fat content, instead of the earlier star-rating plan, officials in the know of the development said.