New Delhi: Confronting India’s fast-rising epidemic of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, obesity and heart ailments, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is preparing to mandate bold front-of-pack warning labels (FOPL) on packaged foods, flagging high salt, sugar and fat content, instead of the earlier star-rating plan, officials in the know of the development said.

The shift to this labelling system is a result of a Supreme Court directive from a public interest litigation. While the top court had not specified the label format, it had mandated the authority to act quickly to create a transparent labeling system to combat public health issues.

It was given a final three-month extension by the apex court in July 2025 to submit its report, which is currently being finalized.

According to a Lancet study earlier this year, India's overweight and obese adult population is projected to soar from 180 million in 2021 to 449 million by 2050, with the world's second-highest burden. Another study by the Indian Council of Medical Research in June 2023 reported around 101 million Indians have diabetes, making it the country the world's diabetes capital.

The FSSAI's proposed move also reflects a global shift in how governments tackle non-communicable diseases. With at-a-glance warnings on food packets, the FSSAI hopes to nudge healthier choices in a market worth over $121 billion and growing rapidly.

Similar labelling systems in Chile, Israel and Brazil have spurred product reformulation and improved public health outcomes. If implemented with strict compliance, India’s version could be one of the most significant public health interventions in recent years, reshaping how millions eat and how companies design their products.

Simplifying nutritional information

Front-of-pack warning labels is a public health initiative designed to simplify complex nutritional information for consumers. Instead of having to read and interpret detailed nutrition tables, the system provides a bold and an easy to read and comprehend warning about a product’s healthiness.

The primary objective behind this regulation is India’s growing public health crisis, characterized by a sharp rise in lifestyle diseases. Unhealthy packaged foods are a significant contributor to this trend. By making these risks immediately visible, the food safety authority aims to build an awareness and encourage healthier eating.

"FSSAI’s goal is to educate people on healthy eating and help them to make informed choices," said an official familiar with the matter. The proposal, front-of-pack labelling, may come in a different format, rather than in star rating," an official said. "For this change, FSSAI reviewed the plan implemented in other countries to understand how successful such initiatives were, and in a country like India, what would be its impact."

A second official said that the benefits for consumers will be straightforward and significant. “The bold warning labels will act as a transparent and easily understandable guide. Consumers, who often have limited time, will be able to quickly identify products high in unhealthy components, enabling them to make informed choices. This system puts vital health information front and center, rather than buried in fine print," said the official.

Front-of-pack labels have proven successful globally. Chile's black stop-sign warnings since 2016 reduced sugary beverage sales. Israel's red-label system had a positive consumer impact. Likewise, Brazil, which began implementing a magnifying glass icon in 2022, is now empowering consumers to make healthier choices and driving industry reformulation.

“These international examples provide a strong precedent for the effectiveness of warning labels and highlight the potential for a similar public health revolution in India," the first official said.

The new label regulation is expected to have a significant impact on India's packaged food industry. With a market size valued at around $121.3 billion in 2024 and projected to reach $224.8 billion by 2033, the sector is a major economic force.

Comprehensive feedback

The first official cited above also mentioned that in 2022, when FSSAI had first proposed the star-rating system, it received more than 14,000 public comments, with many suggesting alternative ways to educate consumers. “This shift will not only align India's food industry with global public health standards but also boost innovation as companies develop healthier, more consumer-friendly products," the official said.

This feedback, along with insights from a recent national consultation that brought together around 700 representatives from various sectors, has helped refine the FSSAI's approach.

The FSSAI and food companies did not respond to emailed queries on the development.

“Front-of-pack labeling on food products is meant to inform people of high content of salt, sugar and fats which are harmful to health when consumed at levels more than the body’s basic requirement. These labels must clearly communicate that message to consumers," said Dr Srinath Reddy, a public health expert and former president of the Public Health Foundation of India. "The star rating proposed earlier is vulnerable to manipulation of content and it could be misleading. It is hoped that the labels now proposed by the government, in response to judicial directions, will be an improvement on the star rating and will serve the consumer and public health well. The regulators must also ensure strict compliance by the industry."

The impact of this awareness-building is likely to be gradual and sustainable. Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, chairman at the SPARSH Group of Hospitals sees a meaningful change coming up. “Front-of-pack labelling will certainly influence consumer choices in meaningful ways. While people may not completely stop buying it, just as cigarette warnings have not eliminated smoking, it will create awareness and push both consumers and producers to be more cautious," he said. "Sensible buyers, especially parents choosing for children or working individuals caring for elders, will carefully read these labels. The decision-makers in families will gradually shift toward healthier options, making FOPL an important step in shaping a more health-conscious society."