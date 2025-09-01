“Front-of-pack labeling on food products is meant to inform people of high content of salt, sugar and fats which are harmful to health when consumed at levels more than the body’s basic requirement. These labels must clearly communicate that message to consumers," said Dr Srinath Reddy, a public health expert and former president of the Public Health Foundation of India. "The star rating proposed earlier is vulnerable to manipulation of content and it could be misleading. It is hoped that the labels now proposed by the government, in response to judicial directions, will be an improvement on the star rating and will serve the consumer and public health well. The regulators must also ensure strict compliance by the industry."