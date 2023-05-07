Panel on standards for processed food1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2023, 11:37 PM IST
The apex food regulator, Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), has formed a committee to review and highlight new challenges in the area of nutraceuticals and ultra-processed food.
