New Delhi: The apex food regulator, Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI), has formed a committee to review and highlight new challenges in the area of nutraceuticals and ultra-processed food.

The committee will also recommend rapid kits and methods for detecting food pathogens and suggest ways to minimize adulteration.

The newly constituted scientific committee met last week to address food safety issues.

“The Scientific Committee comprises six independent experts and the chairpersons of the 21 scientific panels, which are constituted by the Food Authority under Section 13 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 (FSS Act). The meeting provided an opportunity to highlight new challenges and areas such as nutraceuticals, ultra-processed food, rapid kits/methods for detecting food-borne pathogens etc.," said an official.

“The scientific committee will be engaged and develop sustainable standards while also focusing on newer areas for healthier food options for future generations, and to work towards minimizing adulteration to ensure safe and nutritious food for all," added the official. This follows a recent controversy over Bournvita, a health food drink made by Mondelez India.

An Instagram influencer received a legal notice from the company for flagging the alleged negative impact of Bournvita, sparking outrage on social media. Following this the food regulator has reported 32 cases of products like health supplements, organic products, etc over misleading health and product claims.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson did not elicit any response.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Priyanka Sharma
Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
