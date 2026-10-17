FSSAI initiates prosecution against Surya Food & Agro for using cattle feed bran in Priyagold biscuits production

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Surya Food & Agro, the manufacturer of Priyagold biscuits, for allegedly using cattle feed bran in biscuit production and violating food safety requirements.

The regulator has also initiated prosecution proceedings against Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods over food safety violations involving substandard full cream milk and pesticide residues in yellow raisins, respectively.

The FSSAI said that it has "initiated legal proceedings for prosecution" against these three companies for "serious food safety violations".

The actions follow regulatory inspections and laboratory analysis that identified non-compliance with food safety standards. The proceedings have been initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Cattle feed bran found at Priyagold biscuit manufacturer's facility FSSAI inspected Surya Food & Agro following a consumer complaint and found serious deficiencies related to food safety, hygiene and manufacturing practices.

During the inspection, the regulator found that the company was using bran intended for cattle feed in the manufacture of Priyagold biscuits. The gunny bags containing the material were marked to indicate that it was meant for cattle consumption.

The inspection also identified shortcomings in several areas, including plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage and segregation, personnel hygiene, maintenance of the premises and handling of intermediate formulations.

"Bran meant for cattle feed and not intended for human consumption, was found being used as a raw material in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing as a source of fibre," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a social media post on Saturday.

These findings raised concerns about the company's compliance with prescribed food safety and hygiene requirements.

FSSAI had earlier suspended Surya Food & Agro's licence following serious non-compliances detected during the inspection. The regulator has now initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against the company over the violations.

Dodla Dairy's full cream milk sample found substandard FSSAI has also initiated prosecution proceedings against Dodla Dairy after a regulatory sample of its full cream milk was declared substandard.

The sample was collected by the food safety authorities and sent for laboratory analysis. The Food Analyst found that the milk did not conform to the prescribed specifications for milk fat.

Upon appeal by the company, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which "confirmed that the sample was unsafe due to the presence of detergent/caustic soda and substandard due to milk fat below the minimum prescribed limit."

The laboratory findings established violations relating to substandard food under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Following the analysis, the competent authority granted sanction for initiating prosecution against Dodla Dairy and other concerned food business operators associated with the manufacture and marketing of the product.

The authorities have directed further prosecution proceedings in connection with the substandard food findings.

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In a separate case, FSSAI initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against UEIR Organic Foods after pesticide residues were detected in a sample of yellow raisins sold by the company.

The finding raised food safety concerns and prompted regulatory action against the business.

The cases involving Surya Food & Agro, Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods highlight separate instances of alleged non-compliance with food safety requirements, ranging from the use of an ingredient designated for animal feed to milk quality deficiencies and pesticide contamination.