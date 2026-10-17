FSSAI initiates prosecution against Surya Food & Agro for using cattle feed bran in Priyagold biscuits production

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against Surya Food & Agro, the manufacturer of Priyagold biscuits, for allegedly using cattle feed bran in biscuit production and violating food safety requirements.

The regulator has also initiated prosecution proceedings against Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods over food safety violations involving substandard full cream milk and pesticide residues in yellow raisins, respectively.

Advertisement

The FSSAI said that it has "initiated legal proceedings for prosecution" against these three companies for "serious food safety violations".

The actions follow regulatory inspections and laboratory analysis that identified non-compliance with food safety standards. The proceedings have been initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Cattle feed bran found at Priyagold biscuit manufacturer's facility FSSAI inspected Surya Food & Agro following a consumer complaint and found serious deficiencies related to food safety, hygiene and manufacturing practices.

During the inspection, the regulator found that the company was using bran intended for cattle feed in the manufacture of Priyagold biscuits. The gunny bags containing the material were marked to indicate that it was meant for cattle consumption.

The inspection also identified shortcomings in several areas, including plant hygiene, pest control, raw material storage and segregation, personnel hygiene, maintenance of the premises and handling of intermediate formulations.

Advertisement

"Bran meant for cattle feed and not intended for human consumption, was found being used as a raw material in Priyagold biscuit manufacturing as a source of fibre," the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said in a social media post on Saturday.

These findings raised concerns about the company's compliance with prescribed food safety and hygiene requirements.

FSSAI had earlier suspended Surya Food & Agro's licence following serious non-compliances detected during the inspection. The regulator has now initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against the company over the violations.

Dodla Dairy's full cream milk sample found substandard FSSAI has also initiated prosecution proceedings against Dodla Dairy after a regulatory sample of its full cream milk was declared substandard.

The sample was collected by the food safety authorities and sent for laboratory analysis. The Food Analyst found that the milk did not conform to the prescribed specifications for milk fat.

Advertisement

Upon appeal by the company, the sample was referred to the Referral Food Laboratory, which "confirmed that the sample was unsafe due to the presence of detergent/caustic soda and substandard due to milk fat below the minimum prescribed limit."

The laboratory findings established violations relating to substandard food under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Following the analysis, the competent authority granted sanction for initiating prosecution against Dodla Dairy and other concerned food business operators associated with the manufacture and marketing of the product.

The authorities have directed further prosecution proceedings in connection with the substandard food findings.

Also Read | Old Monk maker says Maharashtra lost ₹300 cr of excise duty since plant shutdown

In a separate case, FSSAI initiated legal proceedings for prosecution against UEIR Organic Foods after pesticide residues were detected in a sample of yellow raisins sold by the company.

Advertisement

The finding raised food safety concerns and prompted regulatory action against the business.

The cases involving Surya Food & Agro, Dodla Dairy and UEIR Organic Foods highlight separate instances of alleged non-compliance with food safety requirements, ranging from the use of an ingredient designated for animal feed to milk quality deficiencies and pesticide contamination.

The prosecution proceedings mark a further step in the regulator's response to the violations identified through consumer complaints, inspections and laboratory testing. The cases will proceed through the applicable legal process under food safety regulations.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer