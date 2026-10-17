FSSAI issues notices to Nestlé India, HUL over misleading products and non-compliances; What are the claims?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to Hindustan Unilever (HUL) and Nestlé India over alleged violations involving two of their products, reported PTI. Regulatory authorities have identified compliance issues associated with a specific Horlicks product, as well as approval and labelling discrepancies involving a specialised nutritional powder.

FSSAI issues notice to HUL over Horlicks products The notice from the regulatory involves Hindustan Unilever’s Horlicks Women's Plus Chocolate Nutrition Drink 400g, reported PTI.

What are the misleading claims? In an X post on Saturday, FSSAI said that notices have been issued to these two companies "regarding misleading claims and non-compliances".

"Claims such as 'Nutrition for Strong Bones', 'Clinically Proven to Help Improve Bone Strength in 6 Months' and 'Improves Bone Health' were found to be misleading or non-compliant with applicable regulations," FSSAI said.

The claim "healthy muscles" was found to violate regulatory standards governing the use of the word "healthy" in food packaging. Additionally, the "No Added Sugar" claim was also considered misleading due to the presence of maltodextrin in the product, the regulator said.

The claim of "100 per cent RDA of Calcium, Vitamin D & K2" was also found non-compliant with applicable food safety requirements.

Besides this, another HUL product has also come to the radar. FSSAI has issued a notice for misleading claims on "Horlicks Mother's Plus Kesar 400 g BIB".

"The claims 'Healthy Birth Weight' on the product label and 'For baby's healthy birth weight' in the advertisement were found to be potentially misleading and in contravention of the FSS (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018," the regulator said.

Claims, such as 'For Pregnancy and Lactation with Protein for Birth Weight and DHA for Brain Development - No Added Sugar' were included as part of the product name on the e-commerce platform, said FSSAI, as per PTI.

FSSAI has directed HUL to respond to the notice within the given time period. FSSAI has warned of further action in case of unsatisfactory response.

Notice to Nestle India over non-compliances The regulator has also issued notices to Nestle India, Schreiber Dynamix Dairies Private Ltd and Lotus Dairy Products Pvt Ltd for non-compliance with rules. The concerns are related to its 'Nescafe Ready-to-Drink' products.

Meanwhile, concerned licensing authorities and e-commerce platforms have also been asked to take necessary action.

FSSAI sought answers from Nestlé India regarding multiple product labelling and approval violations. On e-commerce platforms, "Nescafe Intense Cafe" Cappuccino flavour, "Nescafe Choco Mocha", and "Nescafe Chilled Latte", manufactured by Schreiber Dynamix Dairies and Lotus Dairy Products, exhibited conflicting declarations. While the front of the pack stated "Flavoured Milk", the back declared "Proprietary Food - Dairy Based Drink", raising inconsistency between the physical label and online listings that called them "Coffee Flavoured Milk".

Online claims that the drinks were "crafted with the goodness of flavoured double toned milk" failed to match the declared product category, leading the regulator to label them "incorrect".

In a different matter, the regulator also pulled up Nestlé India for misleading claims and lacking approval on "Nestle resource renal vanilla flavour powder". Formulated for 'Food for Dietary Management of Individuals with Conservatively Treated Chronic Kidney Disease', the product requires prior approval under the FSS Regulations, 2022, reported PTI.

FSSAI confirmed Nestlé failed to obtain the mandatory clearance, "rendering the product non-compliant" with regulatory standards.