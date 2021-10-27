India’s apex food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday announced the launch of a mobile application to improve connect with consumers and food business operators (FBOs).

The app, Food Safety Connect, will help food businesses, particularly hawkers, vendors and start-ups, to apply for FSSAI registration through a faster and convenient mode, the regulator said in a statement.

The Food Safety and Standards (FSS) Act, 2006 mandates that every food business is required to obtain FSSAI licence or registration prior to commencing the business. India has a large segment of unorganised food businesses that are not much conversant with tech-based platforms.

This newly launched mobile application will also provide information regarding eligibility criteria; FAQs on the procedures related to licensing and registration; regulations and other compliances for the food businesses. FBOs can also access resource material pertaining to list of notified laboratories for food testing, inspection checklists, product standards, list of Food Safety Mitras, training through FoSTaC, guidance documents etc.

The new application aims to bridge the communication gap with consumers and provide a resource hub for them to stay aware and updated about FSSAI key activities. They can access knowledge hub for citizens such as informatory videos, myth busters, books and other guidance documents that are relevant for citizens to know about safe and healthy eating practices. This app can also be used as a mechanism for consumers to easily verify FSSAI license or registration on any food packet. Consumers can even lodge their grievances related to any food safety matters through the app.

FSSAI is sensitizing various stakeholders including training and audit partners and Food Safety Mitras to promote the usage of mobile app amongst food businesses. Further, food businesses are expected to encourage every food handler in their premises/manufacturing units to download the app and stay updated.

Users can download the app from Google Play Store.

