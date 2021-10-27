FSSAI launches mobile app to connect with consumers, FBOs

The new application aims to bridge the communication gap with consumers and provide a resource hub for them to stay aware and updated about FSSAI key activities. They can access knowledge hub for citizens such as informatory videos, myth busters, books and other guidance documents that are relevant for citizens to know about safe and healthy eating practices. This app can also be used as a mechanism for consumers to easily verify FSSAI license or registration on any food packet. Consumers can even lodge their grievances related to any food safety matters through the app.