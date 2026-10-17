FSSAI notifies draft amendment to tighten infant nutrition rules: What are the changes being proposed?

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has released a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, proposing a ban on adding sucrose and fructose to food products meant for infants aged up to six months.

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Published on Friday, the draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, aim to further strengthen nutritional requirements for infant food products by restricting the addition of sugars during the initial months of a child's life, according to ANI.

What changes are being proposed? Currently, lactose and glucose polymers are recommended as the primary carbohydrate sources in infant nutrition products. The existing rules, however, allow manufacturers to use sucrose and/or fructose as carbohydrate sources when necessary, provided they adhere to the specified limits.

The proposed amendment seeks to remove this allowance for products manufactured for infants up to six months old.

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The draft provision states that "sucrose and fructose shall not be added in the products intended for infants up to the age of 6 months".

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If implemented, the provision would prevent manufacturers from adding either of these sugars to infant nutrition products designed for children in this age group.

Why is FSSAI proposing the change? FSSAI has highlighted that the first six months of an infant's life are a crucial phase of growth and development, during which adequate and appropriate nutrition plays a vital role.

The proposed measure is intended to ensure that products formulated for young infants fulfil their nutritional requirements without the addition of sucrose and fructose where they are not necessary.

The move also supports wider public health initiatives aimed at reducing the risks associated with early exposure to added sugars, including dietary factors contributing to childhood obesity and other related health concerns.

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How does the proposal align with breastfeeding recommendations? The proposed restrictions are in line with established public health guidance that recommends exclusive breastfeeding for the first six months after birth.

Through stricter nutritional requirements for infant food products, the regulator aims to promote formulations that cater to the specific dietary needs of infants during their early months.

The existing regulations lay down detailed requirements for nutritional composition, quality and safety across different categories of infant nutrition products intended for children from birth to 24 months.

What happens next? FSSAI has placed the draft amendment in the public domain to seek feedback from stakeholders. Objections and suggestions can be submitted within 60 days of the date on which copies of the Official Gazette carrying the notification are made available to the public.

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The food regulator will review the submissions received within the stipulated timeframe before taking up the amendment for finalisation.

The proposed changes reflect FSSAI's efforts to advance science-led food safety regulations and promote responsible manufacturing practices, while placing greater emphasis on protecting children's nutritional health from infancy.

(With inputs from agency)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X