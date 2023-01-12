FSSAI notifies regulatory standards for Basmati rice, to come in force from Aug

With the aim of establishing fair trade practices in the trade of Basmati rice, for the first time, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has specified the identity standards for Basmati Rice which will also include all its variations like Brown Basmati Rice, Milled Basmati Rice, Parboiled Brown Basmati Rice and Milled Parboiled Basmati Rice.

