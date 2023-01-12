FSSAI notifies regulatory standards for Basmati rice, to come in force from Aug

With the aim of establishing fair trade practices in the trade of Basmati rice, for the first time, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has specified the identity standards for Basmati Rice which will also include all its variations like Brown Basmati Rice, Milled Basmati Rice, Parboiled Brown Basmati Rice and Milled Parboiled Basmati Rice.
The standards, which will be enforced from 1 August 2023 are aimed at establishing fair practices in the trade of Basmati rice and protecting consumer interest, both domestically and globally.
Basmati rice shall possess the natural fragrance characteristic of basmati rice and be free from artificial coloring, polishing agents, and artificial fragrances, as per the standards.
“These standards also specify various identity and quality parameters for basmati rice such as the average size of grains and their elongation ratio after cooking; maximum limits of moisture, amylose content, uric acid, defective/damaged grains and incidental presence of other non-basmati rice, etc.," a press release from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
India accounts for two-thirds of the global supply of premium quality Basmati rice which is cultivated in the Himalayan foothills of the Indian sub-continent and is universally known for its long grain size, fluffy texture, and unique inherent aroma and flavor.
Owing to its premium quality and high price, Basmati rice becomes vulnerable to adulteration for economic gains which may include, among others, the undeclared blending of other non-basmati varieties of rice.
“In order to ensure supply of standardized genuine Basmati rice in domestic and export markets, FSSAI has notified regulatory standards for Basmati rice that have been framed through extensive consultations with the concerned government departments, agencies, and other stakeholders as well," the press release added.
