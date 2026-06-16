FSSAI orders removal of damaged knives in food units to curb contamination risks

NEW DELHI: India’s food safety regulator has directed all food businesses to immediately remove damaged and non-compliant cutting tools from kitchens and processing units, tightening enforcement of existing hygiene norms amid concerns over contamination risks.

In an advisory dated 15 June, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) said knives, blades and other food-contact equipment that are rusted, chipped or otherwise damaged must be replaced without delay, reinforcing standards already mandatory under law.

The advisory cited the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

“Schedule 4 of the aforesaid Regulations requires that equipment, utensils and food-contact surfaces used in food handling, preparation, processing, packaging and storage shall be made of food-grade, non-toxic, corrosion-resistant materials and shall be maintained in a hygienic condition so as to prevent contamination of food," the document stated.

While the regulatory framework already requires regular cleaning and disinfection of such equipment, the authority said compliance gaps persist across establishments.

“It has been brought to the notice of FSSAI that certain food businesses are using rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged or otherwise unsuitable knives, blades and other cutting equipment during food handling, preparation, processing, cutting, slicing and packaging operations," the document stated.

FSSAI warned that degraded tools pose direct risks of contamination.

“The use of rusted, corroded, chipped, painted, damaged, inadequately cleaned or non-food-grade knives, blades and cutting equipment may result in physical, chemical and microbiological contamination of food and is not in conformity with the sanitary and hygienic requirements prescribed under Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011,” it added.

To address the lapses, the regulator has instructed businesses to use only food-grade, corrosion-resistant tools and ensure that all cutting equipment is free of defects such as cracks, paint damage or breakage. It has also mandated immediate disposal of worn-out or rusted instruments and the adoption of routine cleaning, sanitization and sterilization protocols.

The authority said non-compliance will attract enforcement action under existing law. “Any non-compliance observed shall attract action under the Food safety and Standards Act, 2006 and regulations made thereunder.”

FSSAI has also directed state and regional officials to step up inspections and monitoring, and local food safety officers have been empowered to penalize violators. “Appropriate action may be initiated in case non-compliance is observed, as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and regulations made thereunder,” according to the advisory.

The advisory has been circulated to all food business operators, state commissioners and regional directors, signalling a wider compliance push across the food sector.

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