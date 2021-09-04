New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has directed food safety departments of states to investigate and identify specific instances where dairy terminologies have been used on non-dairy or plant-based food products, the country’s apex food regulator on Saturday said.

In case of violations, food business operators may be granted 15 days’ time to improve or modify their product labels and comply with the provisions of FSS (Food Product Standards and Food Additives) Regulation, 2011 before any action is taken.

As per general standards under the regulation, for a product that is not milk, milk product, or composite milk product such as plant-based products/beverages, the use of dairy terms is prohibited. Further, the term ‘curd’ was being associated with non-dairy products such as ‘soybean curd’ which is inconsistent with the relevant standards, the FSSAI said.

However, exceptions are permissible in certain products like coconut milk, peanut butter etc. in reference to the internationally accepted principle.

Since a lot of such products are sold through e-commerce food business operators, FSSAI has instructed all online marketplaces to immediately delist products that are reported to be in contravention of regulatory provisions, the food regulator said in a statement.

