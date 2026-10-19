FSSAI proposes ban on added sugars in infant foods: Why it wants to act and how sucrose, fructose can harm babies

India's food regulator has proposed prohibiting the addition of sugar to food items meant for babies aged up to six months. Under the draft amendment, manufacturers would not be allowed to include sucrose or fructose as ingredients to products made for this age group.

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“FSSAI proposes strengthening infant nutrition standards by restricting the addition of sucrose and fructose in food products intended for infants up to six months of age,” the regulator said on X (formerly Twitter).

The draft Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Amendment Regulations, 2026, was published in the Gazette of India on October 16, 2026.

It seeks to further strengthen the existing regulatory framework by ensuring that infant nutrition products are formulated in accordance with age-appropriate nutritional requirements, with particular emphasis on minimising exposure to added sugars during the earliest stages of life.

Why the food regulator wants to bring a change The regulations that are in force currently prescribe nutritional composition, quality and safety standards for various categories of infant nutrition products intended for children from birth up to 24 months of age.

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Under the existing rules, lactose and glucose polymers are the preferred sources of carbohydrates, while sucrose and fructose may be added only when required as a carbohydrate source, subject to prescribed limits.

FSSAI seeks to tighten these provisions by banning the addition of sucrose and fructose altogether to products meant for infants. In its proposal, the food regulator stressed on the importance of appropriate nutrition during the first six months of life, a critical period for healthy growth and development.

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Sucrose, the scientific name for table sugar, is a naturally occurring carbohydrate found in many fruits, vegetables and grains, but it is also added to many processed foods, such as baby food, candy, ice cream and breakfast cereals. The sucrose in processed foods are commonly extracted from sugar cane or sugar beets.

Fructose, on the other hand, is also naturally found in fruit, honey, agave, and most root vegetables. Moreover, it’s commonly added to processed foods in the form of high fructose corn syrup.

How added sugars pose a risk to infant health The proposed restriction aligns with broader public health efforts to address concerns associated with early exposure to added sugars, including dietary risk factors linked to childhood obesity and related health problems.

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The move also complements public health recommendations that promote exclusive breastfeeding during the first six months of life.

A previous Mint report flagged that young infants exposed to high levels of added sugar could face immediate dental health risks, including tooth decay and cavities, as well as longer-term health concerns such as childhood obesity and Type 2 diabetes caused by insulin resistance.

By strengthening standards for infant nutrition products, the proposed amendment seeks to encourage appropriate infant feeding practices and ensure manufacturers adopt formulations that prioritise the specific nutritional requirements of young infants.

The draft notification has been published for public consultation, with FSSAI inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 60 days of the notification's publication in the Official Gazette on October 16.

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The authority will consider the representations received during this 60-day period before finalising the amendment. The proposed ban will become part of the regulatory framework only after the change is finalised and officially notified.

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.