FSSAI pulls up IRCTC over shocking video of utensils being washed in train toilet

The national food safety regulator, FSSAI, issued a formal notice to state-run IRCTC on Thursday after taking independent, suo motu notice of a viral social media clip. The video reportedly depicts catering equipment being cleaned inside a train's restroom facilities, according to PTI citing sources.

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The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) highlighted that such practices, if authenticated, are deeply concerning and pose an immediate risk of widespread food contamination, sources noted.

An official confirmed that the FSSAI's notice to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) directly addresses the online footage, which allegedly captures service workers washing pantry utensils inside a passenger toilet cubicle.

The recording, filmed by an onboard passenger, identifies the vehicle as train number 12223—the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to Ernakulam Duronto Express. The individuals handling the cleaning appear to be pantry workers or third-party contractors hired by IRCTC.

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The FSSAI has demanded an immediate, high-priority explanation from IRCTC regarding the incident.

Cleaning food service gear in lavatory spaces introduces hazardous cross-contamination elements and is highly objectionable from the food safety perspective, a source emphasized.

According to Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011, all registered food vendors are legally required to uphold strict sanitation, handling, and washing protocols to eliminate risks to food and preparation surfaces.

This regulatory action follows a separate incident earlier this month where the FSSAI demanded answers from quick-commerce delivery platform Blinkit after shoppers flagged the distribution of low-quality, spoiled eggs on its network, sources stated.

In that situation as well, the apex food safety authority intervened via suo motu

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cognizance, tracking public grievances aired on prominent social media channels.

Food Safety officials detect multiple ‘violations’ at Lulu Hypermarket in Hyderabad Food Safety officials in Telangana recently carried out an inspection at Lulu Hypermarket in Hyderabad and reportedly uncovered several major violations in different sections of the store.

Acting on a consumer complaint, authorities conducted a detailed inspection covering the in-house kitchen, retail section and butchering area. During the operation, nearly 150 kilograms of food products, including sweets, edible oils, flour and pulses found to be infested or unsuitable for consumption, were seized and discarded.

The Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana in a post on 'X' said: "Food samples lifted on suspicion of adulteration or excess artificial colour usage and pest-infested besan flour have been sent for analysis."

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Officials stated that poor sanitary conditions were noticed across multiple areas of the premises. Stored leftover food kept inside refrigerators was disposed of immediately during the inspection. Authorities also found evidence of pest activity and identified spoiled vegetables in certain sections.

Inspectors further detected packaged food products nearing expiry, along with torn and misleading labels on several items.

According to the inspection report, insect infestation was discovered in food products such as besan flour, wheat flour and pulses. In addition, some packaged products were found carrying expired FSSAI licence details.

The officials also highlighted violations related to product labelling and display norms. Several food items allegedly lacked mandatory nutritional information, manufacturer details and valid FSSAI licence numbers.

In the butchering section, officials observed clogged drainage systems filled with meat waste, producing a strong foul odour and raising concerns over public hygiene and food safety standards.

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Following the inspection, authorities issued a public advisory urging consumers to exercise caution while purchasing food items from supermarkets, bakeries, eateries and other retail outlets. Consumers were advised to carefully check packaging, expiry dates and hygiene conditions before buying food products.

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