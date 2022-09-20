FSSAI registered over 30K cases against food adulterers last year

“States/UTs are advised from time to time to carry out special drives to check adulteration of sweets, milk and milk products especially during the festive seasons to curb any kind of adulteration and to ensure availability of safe and unadulterated products in the market. Further, it has also been advised to use the Mobile Food Laboratories (Food Safety on Wheels) for rapid testing and surveillance, boosting the public confidence and sending a strong message to those who indulge in any kind of illegal activities," said Singhal.