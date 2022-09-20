FSSAI registered over 30K cases against food adulterers last year

FSSAI registered over 30K cases against food adulterers last year2 min read . 01:02 AM IST
NEW DELHI :Concerned over the large number of food adulteration cases, the Food Safety Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has slapped 28,906 civil and 4,946 criminal lawsuits against food business operators in the last one year, said Arun Singhal, former CEO, FSSAI.
The food regulator analyzed 144,345 samples, of which 32,934 were found violating the standards laid down under the FSS Act, 2006 and Regulations in 2021-22.
“Regular surveillance of food businesses is being conducted through intensive surveillance drives by the States/UTs. Penal action has been initiated against the defaulting food business operators (FBOs) who are involved in food adulteration. Penalties have been imposed in 19,437 civil cases while imprisonment and fines have been awarded in 671 criminal cases," said Singhal who is now secretary of department of fertilizers.
In India, adulteration is most common in spices, oil and other food items. These include artificial colours in red chilli powder, blackberries in black pepper, cheap oil mixed with coconut oil, lead chromate adulteration in turmeric and cassia bark in cinnamon.
“States/UTs are advised from time to time to carry out special drives to check adulteration of sweets, milk and milk products especially during the festive seasons to curb any kind of adulteration and to ensure availability of safe and unadulterated products in the market. Further, it has also been advised to use the Mobile Food Laboratories (Food Safety on Wheels) for rapid testing and surveillance, boosting the public confidence and sending a strong message to those who indulge in any kind of illegal activities," said Singhal.
In August, FSSAI completed a special surveillance drive at the pan-India level for oil products such as vegetable oils, multi-source edible oils, vanaspati and a total of 4,845 surveillance samples were collected. “The analysis reports are expected to start shortly and action will be taken on the basis of these results," he said.
In another development, FSSAI has proposed to introduce front of pack labelling to inculcate a habit of making healthier food choices.
“Based on the recommendations made by IIM Ahmadabad and subsequent deliberations by a panel of distinguished scientists, the draft regulation has been published for inviting public comments which will be incorporated before submitting final recommendations to the Central government," he said.
