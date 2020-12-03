FSSAI seeks test details on adulterated honey, ASCI warns against misleading ads

A day after Centre of Science and Environment’s investigations revealed rampant adulteration in several honey brands sold in the country, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) said it has sought more details from the civil organisation on and has also made a more sensitive and focused test mandatory to detect the presence of rice syrup in honey.

CSE study used the Trace Marker for Rice Syrup (TMR) test to detect adulteration. The regulator said that since the sensitive Specific Marker for Rice syrup test (SMR) has already been made mandatory and is a more focused test to detect adulteration of rice syrup in honey, experts felt that TMR is not necessary. “This view was concurred by the Ministry of Agriculture, and hence TMR has not been made mandatory as a test method," it said.

It also maintained that internationally accepted Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (NMR) test to detect sugar syrups in honey has limited utility in India. Globally, NMR is said to be the gold standard for testing honey.

FSSAI said that NMR technique is data base driven detection and quantification of various chemical compounds, especially for authenticating the origin of a sample of honey. “Prior existence of a database is a necessity for effective utilisation of this technique. No such database exists at present for Indian honey and hence, NMR testing will have limited utility," it added.

Besides, the cost of conducting NMR test is also quite high and the volumes available at present would not be sufficient to motivate laboratories to make investments, it pointed out.

The food regulator, however, said that it will analyse CSE’s results and suggest improvements in future testing methodology.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the ad industry watchdog said brands need to provide adequate details to back claims. “It is incumbent on the advertiser to provide adequate substantiation when it comes to claims of purity or NMR testing, and we shall be strict about that," Manisha Kapoor, Secretary General, ASCI said in a statement.

ASCI processed 4 complaints in the honey category this year. Overall, 3 out of the 4 complaints were upheld as they were found to be in contravention of ASCI codes.

The regulator refused to name the brands complaints against whom were upheld.

On Wednesday, CSE investigations showed that 10 out of 13 honey brands had flunked the NMR test which included Dabur, Patanjali, Zandu and Himalaya, among others. Only Saffola, Nature’s Nectar and Markfed Sohna cleared the stringent test.

CSE also pointed that Indian standards set for testing of purity in honey are ill-equipped to detect the adulteration. The report said the adulteration cannot be caught because Chinese companies have “designed" the sugar syrup so that it can pass the Indian laboratory tests. Most of the companies named in the CSE report denied that their product was adulterated.

Calling a December 2019 FSSAI order -- that aims to check the import of golden syrup, invert sugar syrup and rice syrup, items used to adulterate honey -- erroneous, CSE in its investigation had said that the three items are either not imported in these names or are not indicted for adulteration.

In its response on Thursday, FSSAI said that its attempt to check these items is part of its ongoing efforts to prevent adulteration in honey.

"FSSAI had issued the said instructions in this regard last year on 23 December 2019, for the first time, on the basis of a request from the Ministry of Agriculture, which had suggested that these imported syrups are being used for adulteration of honey. Action is required to prevent adulteration from various sources, and hence this order is not erroneous, but is a part of our ongoing efforts to prevent adulteration of honey," it said.

Sales of honey have surged as the pandemic drove consumers towards immunity building and preventive foods.

