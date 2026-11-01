FSSAI suspends licences of Hotel Nayaab, 13 other restaurants in Hyderabad; Taj Falaknuma served notices: Full list

Food safety authorities in Hyderabad have suspended the licences of 14 restaurants and issued show-cause notices to eight others following inspections that uncovered unhygienic kitchens, pest infestations, expired food items and violations of food safety standards, The Times of India reported.

The establishments under scrutiny include popular eateries such as Shah Ghouse Cafe, Hotel Nayaab, Mehfil Restaurant and Lucky Restaurant. The inspection drive also covered prominent establishments, including Taj Falaknuma Palace, which was issued a show-cause notice over food safety violations, according to the report.

According to officials cited in the report, around 544 kg of spoiled vegetables, leftover food, expired products and pest-infested items were discarded during the inspections conducted across the city on Saturday.

Why did FSSAI suspend licences of 14 Hyderabad restaurants? The inspections by food safety officials uncovered several hygiene and sanitation violations, including dirty kitchen equipment, greasy walls and chimneys, stagnant water, poor waste disposal and inadequate pest control.

At Shah Ghouse Cafe in Shahalibanda, officials reportedly found dough covered with paper, rotten fruits and expired food items. Workers were also allegedly seen consuming gutka or pan masala on the premises.

At Mehfil Restaurant in Dilsukhnagar, inspectors found open garbage bags, houseflies, damaged drainage lines and dirty refrigerators. Around 10 kg of used cooking oil was discarded.

Hotel Sri Raghavendra Udupi Veg's Santosh Nagar outlet was reportedly found to have damaged flooring, a severe cockroach infestation and overflowing dustbins emitting a foul smell, according to TOI.

At the restaurant's Tolichowki outlet, officials reportedly found rat droppings, open drains clogged with food waste and workers without essential protective gear, including hairnets and aprons.

Officials also flagged the absence of adequate pest-control documentation and employee health records at several establishments.

Full list: 14 Hyderabad restaurants whose FSSAI licences were suspended The following establishments had their licences suspended following the inspections:

Shah Ghouse Cafe, Shahalibanda Hotel Nayaab, Nayapool Lucky Restaurant, Santosh Nagar Mehfil Restaurant, Dilsukhnagar Sohail Restaurant, Malakpet Hotel Sri Raghavendra Udupi Veg, Brindavan Colony Road, Tolichowki Sri Balaji Family Dhaba, Gudi Malkapur Siddique Kabab Central Kitchen, Gudimalkapur Alsaba Hotel, Tolichowki Hotel Sri Raghavendra Udupi Veg, Santosh Nagar Dine Hill Restaurant, Masab Tank Hotel Akshaya Tiffins, MJR Road Hotel Venkateshwara, MJR Road Aeezebo The Royal Arabian Restaurant, Salarjung Colony, Rethibowli Taj Falaknuma Palace, Pista House among eight issued show-cause notices

Apart from the 14 establishments facing licence suspension, food safety authorities issued show-cause notices to eight other outlets over alleged violations.

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These included Taj Falaknuma Palace at Engine Bowli and Pista House Restaurant at Shahalibanda.

At Taj Falaknuma Palace, officials found that used cooking oil had a total polar compounds (TPC) reading of 27%, exceeding the permissible limit of 24%, according to a TGSAFE official cited by TOI.

Expired food items were also discarded during the inspection. Utensils and kitchen equipment, including the pizza oven, were reportedly found stained and unclean.