FSSAI tells manufacturers to remove claims of 100% fruit juice from labels of reconstituted juice
The word “reconstituted” must be mentioned against the juice that is made from concentrate.
New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to remove any claim of ‘100% fruit juices’ from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices with immediate effect. All the FBOs have also been instructed to exhaust all existing pre-printed packaging materials before 1stSeptember, 2024, the FSSAI said.