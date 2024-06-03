New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday directed all Food Business Operators (FBOs) to remove any claim of ‘100% fruit juices’ from the labels and advertisements of reconstituted fruit juices with immediate effect. All the FBOs have also been instructed to exhaust all existing pre-printed packaging materials before 1stSeptember, 2024, the FSSAI said.

The FSSAI in a statement said, “It has come to the attention of FSSAI that several FBOs have been inaccurately marketing various types of reconstituted fruit juices by claiming them to be 100 per cent fruit juices."

Comply with standards

In the clarification issued regarding the marketing and selling of reconstituted fruit juices as ‘100 per cent fruit juices’, the FSSAI also reminded FBOs to comply with the standards for fruit juices as specified under sub-regulation 2.3.6 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards & Food Additives) Regulation, 2011.

The FSSAI further stated that products covered by this standard must be labelled in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (labelling and display) Regulations, 2020. Specifically, in the ingredient list, the word “reconstituted" must be mentioned against the name of the juice that is reconstituted from the concentrate. Additionally, if added nutritive sweeteners exceed 15 gm/kg, the product must be labelled as ‘Sweetened juice’, it said.

The FSSAI is dedicated to protecting and promoting public health through the regulation and supervision of food safety standards across the country.

