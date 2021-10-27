Arun Singhal, the chief executive officer of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Wednesday said the regulator is planning to develop a risk management system for the domestic sector similar to what is already in place for imported products for sampling and inspection. This will include product details, manufacturer profile, and compliance reports to reduce the incidence of unnecessary inspection by food and safety inspectors.

Addressing the virtual ‘India Food & Nutrition Innovation Summit 2021’, organized by Ficci and Thinking Forks Consulting in collaboration with the ministry of food processing industries (MoFPI), Singhal said FSSAI has been embracing the use of technology in a big way and all activities are online today. “Our IT platforms are robust, and we have gone for ease of doing business on these platforms. We are now coming out with the concept of ‘perpetual licence’ so that no renewal would be necessary for the industry," he added.

Singhal added that one of the biggest innovations by FSSAI was the launch of ‘Eat Right India’ campaign, through which consumers would get all information regarding healthy food. “From next January, consumers while visiting a restaurant, will find the menu card to have the serving size along with the calorific information of the serving as well. We are soon coming out with the vegan logo. There is a small class of people growing in numbers who are vegans and there was no certification available for vegan foods. We have also come out with a regulation for AYUSH aahar as well," he added.

He highlighted that FSSAI has been focusing on rapid food testing kits. “We are among the very few countries in the world to start the concept of mobile food testing labs and we have the concept of Food Safety on Wheels," he said.

Manoj Joshi, special secretary, MoFPI, govt of India, said that in the last few months with the announcement of the PLI scheme, the ministry has created a window for innovative and organic products which attracted a lot of attention by the innovators. “One area of concern under the PLI scheme include the millets, which needs attention since there are a very few millet-based products in the market. Innovations in IT, logistics, storage and primary processing from industry are areas where government support is required and wherever there is a market failure government must come in," he noted.

