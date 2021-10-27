FSSAI to launch risk management system for domestic market to cut inspections

Singhal added that one of the biggest innovations by FSSAI was the launch of ‘Eat Right India’ campaign, through which consumers would get all information regarding healthy food. “From next January, consumers while visiting a restaurant, will find the menu card to have the serving size along with the calorific information of the serving as well. We are soon coming out with the vegan logo. There is a small class of people growing in numbers who are vegans and there was no certification available for vegan foods. We have also come out with a regulation for AYUSH aahar as well," he added.

