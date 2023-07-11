FSSAI to meet international food regulators

“We are seeking participation of food regulators from around 60 countries including G20 member countries. This is an opportunity to create an exchange of information on food products regulatory and safety requirements and to enable a common dialogue on food safety, food standards, risk assessment, analytical competence, labelling. Beside this, it will enable the food value chain stakeholders such as government, food manufacturers, processors, exporters and importers to understand food safety and regulatory framework in other countries," said the official aware of the matter.

