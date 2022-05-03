FSSAI to roll out e-inspection of high-risk food businesses

“These inspections can be conducted in a pre-informed manner rather than in the form of raids and searches. However, the designated officer can do a surprise inspection if there is information regarding serious food safety or an outbeak of food borne illness," Arun Singhal,CEO, FSSAI, said in an interview. Pre-licence inspection is mandatory for manufacturers/processors of milk and milk products, meat and meat products, fish and fish products and slaughter houses, while for fortified rice kernels both pre- licence and registration inspection is required.